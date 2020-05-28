Lewisburg -- The Boards of the Union County Library System have canceled all book sales for spring and summer.

The book sales would typically be held at Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton.

The Public Library for Union County’s major book sale event, which draws shoppers from all over the state and as far as New Jersey was scheduled for July 15 - 18. West End Library and Herr Memorial Library’s sales were set to take place earlier in May.

“It is a shame that we had to cancel our book sale,” said Wendy Rote, West End Library Director. “This event helps the West End Library provide programs, materials, and operation of the library. But at this time our main concern is the welfare of our patrons. Our prayers and concerns go out to all of our patrons and hopefully things will be close to normal in the days to come."

Don Adams, Board President for the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, echoed the importance of the book sale as an integral part of the library’s fundraising: “The library book sale is essential to supporting our programs and services that we provide to the community.”

It has not yet been determined if the book sales will be rescheduled this year.

All three libraries are unable to accept book donations at time. With the cancellation of the sales, storage rooms to hold the unsold books are filled to capacity. Individuals are asked to consider donating materials to the HandUp Foundation in Milton.