Unemployment compensation (UC) benefits have historically been unavailable to self-employed workers and independent contractors, but given the extraordinary circumstances, these groups are now eligible. In addition, the Department of Labor and Industry is also encouraging these typically-ineligible groups to apply if they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns:

Gig workers

People without sufficient work history to qualify previously

People who have exhausted regular UC or extended benefits

The eligibility of these groups is made possible through the special Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits authorized by the federal CARES Act.

A guide for independent contractors and self-employed individuals is available at uschamber.com/ICguide. The Spanish version of the guide can be found at uschamber.com/ICGuideESP.

“No self-employed individual, independent contractor or their families should go bankrupt because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This guide will help our nation’s independent contractors across a wide spectrum of industries secure the funding they need to support themselves and their families during this difficult time.”

According to IRS data from 2016, nearly 23 million Americans earn wages as independent contractors working either part or full-time. Of those 23 million independent contractors, less than 2 million (8.6%) earn wages as part of the on-demand economy.

To help illustrate the depth and breadth of the nation’s independent workforce, the Chamber has posted data visualizations on a state-by-state and industry basis. The interactive map shows both the number of independent contractors in each state and the number of independent contractors in each state that work through online or app-enabled platforms in addition to the top 20 industries for independent contractors.

Not surprisingly, the most populous states of California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois topped the list in terms of the most independent contractors per state, but it also showed that 13 states have more than 500,000 people working as independent contractors and 38 states have at least 100,000 independent workers.

Further, the top five independent contractor industries have been identified as:

Professional, scientific, and technical services Other services Real estate, rental, and leasing Health care and social assistance Construction

“Twenty-three million American support themselves and their families through work as an independent contractor. Whether it is in construction or real-estate, delivery services or entertainment, or the hundreds of other independent contractor occupations, these individuals are a critical element of our economy. We are pleased that Congress included support for them in the CARES Act,” Bradley said.

For more information about applying, including a list of necessary documents to submit with your application, please click here. The online application form is available here. Due to a high volume of requests, the application website may experience occasional slowdowns or downtime. If this happens, try again later.

Those who have a problem with the application or have questions may contact UCHelp@PA.gov for assistance.