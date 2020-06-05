Washington, D.C. -- On Wednesday, the United States Senate passed H.R. 7010, also known as The Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act. The bipartisan legislation passed through the House of Representatives last week and with a majority of the Senate approving it, will now head to President Trump for final approval.

The legislation, among other things:

Extends the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness period to 24 weeks

Replaces the 75/25 payroll cost use rule with a 60/40 rule

Provides that all new Paycheck Protection loans will receive a 5-year maturity; existing loans will remain at a 2-year maturity

Allows businesses that receive forgiveness to also receive payroll tax deferment

Ensures small businesses will not be penalized by high unemployment benefits

Creates a safe harbor for businesses that are limited to opening at 50 percent capacity

Pennsylvania businesses have received over $20 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans as of the end of May.

In response to the Senate's approval of the bill, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) made the following statement: