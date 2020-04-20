Small businesses are vital to keeping our neighborhoods alive and feeling like home, and COVID-19 has ravaged many of them, leaving them uncertain about their futures. Most relief measures thus far have been in the form of loans, which must be paid back, but the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has now teamed up with Vistaprint and other partners to make grants available instead.

The grant program will provide $5,000 grants to small employers in the U.S. and its territories using contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners.

Grant applications open on April 20, 2020 at noon. To view eligibility requirements and apply, please click here.