The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has begun their "Path Forward" program this week, which will try to address how Americans and businesses can return to working safely, successfully, and sustainably.

Earlier this Week President Trump announced guidelines for a 'phased and deliberate' approach to reopening states. The Administration created a bipartisan group of lawmakers to develop a plan, appointing PA Senator Pat Toomey to the task force.

The U.S. Chamber has assembled a diverse membership of small, medium, and large companies with state, local, and international chambers all working on The "Path Forward" initiative, which will consist of a virtual event series that offers recommendations for practices and policies that will help bring the American economy back into full swing.

Prior to setting up this program, the Chamber was active in advocating for legislation to help businesses of all sizes with financial assistance and hosted over 200 webinars and virtual meetings with different businesses to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and help U.S. businesses access assistance.

“This pandemic is upending every way of life, including how businesses operate and care for employees and communities. As we adjust to this new reality, we must understand that many laws and regulations were designed for a different time and place, and today they could significantly hamper, or even contradict, recovery efforts,” U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark said. “How America reopens will be the result of unprecedented coordination between business and government, and the planning must begin now. We need new processes and rules that reflect the realities of the pandemic.”

The Chamber has presented these key points for businesses and smaller Chambers to consider:

What resources are necessary for returning to work? Going forward, this may include general health screening, COVID-19 testing, and personal protective equipment in addition to normal transportation and childcare concerns

How might regulatory and liability issues change? These may include health privacy, discrimination claims, safe workplace requirements, support for independent contractors, employment practices, exposure liability, product liability, medical liability, securities litigation, customer communications, and the False Claims Act

How will businesses that heavily rely on high-density gatherings or travel return to normal operations safely?

“How our nation’s public and private sectors manage this transition will determine how quickly we can stage an economic comeback and help families overcome financial hardship,” Clark said. “We need a roadmap to reinvigorate our economy and a renewed sense of public safety and confidence.”

As part of the "Path Forward" initiative, the U.S. Chamber will host an online video series featuring experts sharing their perspectives on responsibly reopening America's businesses. The programs will take place each Monday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST over several weeks.

To access the "Path Forward" video series, please register here.