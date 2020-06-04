Lycoming County – Lycoming County Resource Management Services has reopened two additional recycle drop-off sites including one in the Montoursville Borough and one in Old Lycoming Township.

If you or anyone in your household has COVID19, please throw away your recyclables. If you do not wish to visit the drop off sites, Lycoming County Resource Management reminds residents that single stream recycling is available in Lycoming County.

Reach out to your waste hauler for details.

Recycling drop off sites have reopened at Montoursville Borough (located behind the Borough Office Building in Indian park) and Old Lycoming Township (located at 1240 Princeton Avenue, Williamsport).

Collection procedures have changed. To better accommodate the inbound recyclables and help with its transportation, more materials will be combined, including:

1. Fiber/Papers -- magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable into one container.

2. Plastic bottles 1 & 2/Metal cans -- plastic bottles/jars #1&2 only, tin/steel

cans, and aluminum cans are all acceptable into one container.

3. Glass bottles/Jars -- these items are still acceptable and are still separated by color (clear/brown/green).

Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. Please empty any bagged material and take the bags home with you. The only exception is for shredded office paper which must be in a clear bag.

Lycoming County residents may recycle at any of the open Lycoming County recycling drop off sites regardless of your municipality.