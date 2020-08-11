Users who have received error messages while applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) can now refer to a new guide from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to find the source of their application issues.

The PUA program provides weekly benefits to Pennsylvanians who do not normally qualify for unemployment compensation such as the self-employed, gig workers, and contractors, and the new guide is meant to help users file their claims as quickly and easily as possible.

While applying, some users have reported error messages that were generated by the application system. To help applicants and claimants troubleshoot these issues, there is a new listing of all PUA error codes and their meanings. The guide is available here.

In addition, the PUA website will now provide claimants with estimates for when they can expect payments based on when their claim was filed.

The first opportunity to file weekly claims takes place on Sunday - the start of each benefit week. Payments are usually made between two to four days after a claim is filed unless there is an eligibility issue.