Wellsboro -- Co-leaders Luke Dunham and Thomas Putnam have announced that the Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group will not meet on the third Thursday of each month until further notice. "We have canceled all upcoming support group meetings, including the one on Thursday, July 16," said Dunham.

The group has been holding meetings that are free and open to the public since January of 2018. They did not meet this March, April, or May due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines. The June meeting was held after Tioga County went into the green phase of Gov. Wolf's reopening plan.

"Both Thomas and I are also the Tioga County regional co-leaders for the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network," Dunham said. "After discussing the ongoing coronavirus crisis with the network, we decided against holding indoor meetings for the time being," Dunham said. "We will publicly announce when the support group will begin meeting again."

Both Dunham and Putnam have been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease and live in the Wellsboro area. Those with questions about Lyme are welcome to contact either one by email at tiogacountylyme@palyme.org or by calling Putnam at (570) 439-2000.

Virtual Lyme Disease Support Group by PA lyme network

The Lyme Disease Support Group is part of the larger PA Lyme network, which helps Pennsylvanians navigate Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses and supports volunteer support groups across the state.

The fourth session in a virtual series that is taking place in lieu of in-person meetings is Tuesday, July 14, from 7-8:30 pm.

Registration is required for this virtual meeting and limited to the first 100 people. To register click here. If you miss the cutoff for registration please go to the PA Lyme Resource Network Facebook Page to see a livestream of the webinar.

Ann L. Johnson - IFMCP, RN will present Lyme & Gut Health - How Lyme/Tick-borne disease steals your gut and wreaks havoc on your immune system - and how to restore health.