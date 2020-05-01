Wellsboro -- Following an April 17 announcement by the National Audubon Society suspending all planned activities through June 30, the Tiadaghton chapter of the bird-focused conservation organization has extended the suspension through August.

"Our local chapter expanded on those national guidelines," Robin Minnick noted. "We are not holding meetings in April or May, have cancelled the bird walks for the public at Hills Creek State Park near Wellsboro, Pa. on Saturdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 and will not be participating in any education or outreach activities through August. Our chapter does not hold meetings in June, July or August," Robin added. She and her husband Sean are both members of the local birding organization.

Among the outreach activities the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will not be participating in is Springfest, which is currently set for Saturday, May 16 at Hills Creek State Park near Wellsboro.

For more information, visit the Tiadaghton Audubon Society blog at tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or call Sean or Robin Minnick at (570) 948-9052.