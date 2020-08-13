Williamsport, Pa. -- The United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Lycoming County United Way are conducting a two-week survey on the impact that COVID-19 has had on Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed individuals (ALICE) in Pennsylvania. "When ALICE struggles, we all struggle," UPW said in a release on the subject.

The United Way asks that as many Pennsylvanians as possible take a survey so that UWP can have an accurate representation of barriers and setbacks that Pennsylvanians, especially ALICE, continue to have because of COVID-19.

The survey will be used in UWP's ALICE Refresh Report this coming fall, which will identify gaps in assistance and data that COVID has caused since 2017's analysis.

The survey is located here.