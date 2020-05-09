Williamsport—When the announcement made to cancel the Little League World Series for the 2020 postseason, Little League President and CEO Keener also cancelled the Regional Tournaments that would set teams up for possible appearances in the Series.

Saturday a meeting marked another step for Little League as it cancelled the Section and State tournaments to contain leagues and keep travel to a minimum. The overall goal continues to be safety, but still allow kids, coaches, and parents to have some type of regular season.

The focus has been the regular season and giving all kids and coaches a chance to participate in a season. It might be a shorten one like its professional and NCAA counterparts, but the decision will be with the State as it slowly moves counties from red to yellow and eventually green. The “green” phase will be the one to allow sports to resume as a limited basis.

“The Pennsylvania Association of District Administrators has cancelled all 2020 Pennsylvania section and state level tournaments for all divisions of Little League Leagues that were scheduled to host a section or state tournament in 2020 will be given the opportunity to host that tournament in 2021,” State Coordinator PA Association of District Administrators Bill Ditchrich said through a press release. “The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all area can participate.”

Local officials met Saturday afternoon under guidance of District Administrator Scott Leinbach, who said no leagues could open until the county moves to green and the Governor issues the go ahead for organized sports to resume.

“We can’t plan anything until Dr. Levine decides that we can open up to play sports,” Leinbach said. “The other day she put something out that said we couldn’t do any organized sports until we are green. If we go green Little League wants us to play. There will be no section or state tournaments, but each district, if we get to play, can have a district tournament at the end. Basically, it we go green teams can start practicing. There’s going to be a two-week window from Little League saying teams will have to have two weeks of practice before they can start games.”