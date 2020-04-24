GIANT and MARTIN'S stores and fulfillment centers will be hiring 3,000 new team members to meet increased demand for groceries as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The new hires will be in addition to the 4,000 temporary and part-time employees already added over the last month.

“At The GIANT Company, our purpose is to connect families for a better future, and our mission is more vital now than ever before,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work.”

Open positions include in-store positions, fulfillment center selectors, and drivers to support GIANT Direct, the online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

“Over the past two months, our incredible in-store and e-commerce team members have worked tirelessly to serve families, but the demand for online grocery keeps growing stronger,” continued Lutcavage.

Those interested in being one of the 3,000 new hires can apply online at the GIANT website or speak with any store manager.

In addition to hiring new personnel, the company will phase in tech enhancements to the GIANT Direct platform to increase available time slots and add order capacity. Over 130 GIANT and MARTIN'S stores offer Giant Direct's contactless pickup option, and customers across 90% of the company's footprint can access the service.

New enhancements to the company's website and app will also be rolled out this week. The new additions will provide product recommendations, introduce a different interface, and include an enhanced search and filter capability that connects to the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance program.