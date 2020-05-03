While there is still no answer to the most important, burning question - "When will it be over?" - the FDA is continually adding new answers to their Frequently Asked Questions page. The latest questions and answers cover potential treatments and updated information about COVID-19 and pets.

Previous FDA Q&A posts said that COVID-19 could not infect pets; this has changed as of late April, when the USDA and CDC confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in two pet cats in New York. The cats had mild symptoms and are expected to recover.

Q: Can disinfectant sprays or wipes be used on my skin, injected, inhaled, or ingested, to prevent or treat COVID-19?

A: No. Always follow the instructions on household cleaners. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are not intended for use on humans or animals. Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. Do not inject, inhale, or ingest disinfectant sprays or household cleaners. Doing so is dangerous and may cause serious harm or death. If ingested, call poison control or a medical professional immediately.

Q: Are there data showing that chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate might benefit patients with COVID-19?

A: Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19. They are being studied in clinical trials for COVID-19, and the FDA authorized their temporary use during the COVID-19 pandemic for treatment of the virus in hospitalized patients when clinical trials are not available, or participation is not feasible, through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued March 28, 2020.

In the lab, these drugs have been shown to prevent the growth of the virus that causes COVID-19. There are a few reports of patients with COVID-19 who received these drugs and improved. Some are reports of groups of patients, all of whom received the drug. It is not known whether it was the drug that led to the improvement or whether there were other factors involved. We do not know if the treated patients’ condition would have improved without the drug. To know this, there would have to be a group of similar patients who did not receive the drug (control).

Under the EUA, health care providers and patients are provided with information about the risks of these drugs. However, more data from clinical trials are necessary for us to determine whether chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate are safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19. In a Drug Safety Communication, the FDA cautions against the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to the risk of heart rhythm problems.

Q: What does it mean when the FDA issues an “Emergency Use Authorization” for drugs, diagnostic tests, and/or other critical medical products?

Emergency use authorizations (EUAs) are one of several tools the FDA is using to help make important medical products available quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the video below for more information.

Q: What animal species can get COVID-19?

A: We currently don’t fully understand how COVID-19 affects different animal species. We are aware of a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19.

On April 22, 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infection in two pet cats. These are the first pets in the United States to test positive for SARS-CoV-2. The cats lived in two separate areas of New York state. Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.

A tiger at a zoo in New York has also tested positive for the virus; it was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in an animal in the United States.

Recent research shows that ferrets, cats, and golden Syrian hamsters can be experimentally infected with the virus and can spread the infection to other animals of the same species in laboratory settings. Pigs, chickens, and ducks did not become infected or spread the infection based on results from these studies. Data from one study suggest that dogs are not as likely to become infected with the virus as cats and ferrets. These findings were based upon a small number of animals and do not indicate whether animals can spread infection to people.

Q: Since domestic cats can get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, should I worry about my cat?

A: We are still learning about this virus and how it spreads, but it appears it can spread from humans to animals in some situations. FDA is aware of a very small number of pets, including cats, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. The majority of these cases were linked to close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

At this time, there is no evidence that pets, including cats and dogs, play a role in spreading COVID-19 to people. The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person, typically through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking.

People sick with COVID-19 should isolate themselves from other people and animals, including pets, during their illness until we know more about how this virus affects animals. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

Q: Why are animals being tested when many people can’t get tested?

A: The FDA, USDA and CDC recommend that any testing of animals should be conducted using kits not required when testing people. USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) and the laboratories of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) use tests developed for animal testing that are not used for testing in people. This avoids placing additional stresses on human testing resources while also recognizing the potential importance of animal testing to supporting public health.

Although animal and human tests are generally similar, this type of testing has to be adjusted in each species and for each sample type (blood, feces, nasal swab). Human and animal tests are not intended to be interchangeable. Some testing performed on animals is based on the published tests used in people, but animal testing is not likely to reduce the availability of tests for people if labs follow recommendations from FDA, USDA, and CDC that animal testing be conducted using tests developed for animals.

For the answers to many more frequently asked questions, visit the FDA's FAQ page, which is updated regularly.