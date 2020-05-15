Wellsboro -- The Deane Center for the Performing Arts has cancelled six shows that were scheduled to take place at the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street between June 5 and 19, according to Kevin Connelly, executive director.

Cancelled shows include:

The Remembering Red Skelton show, Brian Hoffman's tribute to "America's favorite clown," scheduled for June 6

Concerts by Toby Walker scheduled for June 5

Like a Hurricane's tribute to Neil Young scheduled for June 12

Bluegrass and jug band Dishonest Fiddlers' performance scheduled for June 15

Drowsy Maggie's bluegrass, old-time, country, folk, and Americana music show scheduled for June 16

Gathering Time's tribute to Peter, Paul & Mary and Crosby, Stills & Nash scheduled for June 19

Although Tioga county is in the "Yellow Phase" of the three-phased reopening plan, theaters such as the Warehouse Theater and Coolidge Theater remain closed. Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 25 people (compared to 10 in the red phase).

"We should be able to re-open once Tioga County is in the green phase," Connelly said. "We're just not sure when that will be."

Questions about specific shows or tickets may be directed to Connelly at director@deanecenter.com or Office Administrator Mary De Bockler at mary@deanecenter.com. Inquiries can also be called in at (570) 724-6220.