Coronavirus testing has been a constant subject of conversations, press conferences, and reports over the past few months, usually in the context of testing numbers.

To get away from the numbers for a few minutes, the FDA covers the different types of COVID-19 tests and how they work.

There are two categories of tests: diagnostic and antibody. Diagnostic tests are what the most immediate fuss is about - these tests determine if a person has an active infection and should self-quarantine.

Diagnostic tests

Currently there are two types of diagnostic tests: molecular (RT-PCR) tests, and antigen tests. Both of these tests detect different parts of the virus, but they are used in different situations.

Molecular tests (RT-PCR)

These are sophisticated tests that detect viral genetic material in a sample of mucus from a patient's nose or throat. Several different companies have developed their own form of this test, but the basic steps are generally the same across the board. It usually takes a few days to a week to receive results.

A medical professional orders the prescription-only test. A sterile swab is used to collect mucus from a patient's nose or throat. The swab is sealed in a sterile container and sent to a lab. The swab must be kept within a specific temperature during shipping and can arrive at the laboratory no later than 72 hours after the sample was taken. A technician attempts to chemically extract viral genetic material from the swab. The collected material is put through several temperature changes and treated with a chemical primer, converting viral RNA to DNA. Millions of copies of DNA are made through this process. A chemical called a probe is added to the mix. The DNA produces a light when it interacts with the probe chemical, and the light is detected with specialized machinery.

Things that can make a molecular test fail

A bad sample

Accidental contamination of the swab or sample at any point in the testing process

The sample reaches a temperature that kills the collected virus during transit, or transportation to the lab takes too long

Issues with lab chemicals

Antigen tests

If you've ever had a rapid strep throat test, you've had a type of antigen test. The coronavirus antigen test detects the presence of the spike proteins that stud the outer shell of this specific virus.

These tests, though sometimes prone to false negatives, are important because they are cheaper to produce than molecular tests, easier to perform, and get results within minutes. Positive results are usually very accurate. A negative antigen test may be followed up by an order for a molecular test.

Like the molecular test, antigen testing samples are taken with a sterile swab. Rather than being shipped to a lab, the samples are often tested on-site.

Antibody tests

These tests detect the body's response to the virus rather than the virus itself, meaning that it is best used to determine if someone had COVID-19 in the past. It takes days to weeks after being infected for the immune system to produce a detectable amount of antibodies.

Rather than taking a sample of mucus, an antibody test requires a blood sample taken via finger stick or draw. Depending on the testing facility, test results may come back on the same day or as much as three days later.

Sometimes a physician will order a repeat test to confirm the results.

Additional tests

Given the nature of COVID-19 as a public health emergency, additional tests may be permitted through Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA or through temporary state-level authorization.