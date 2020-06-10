Renovo, Pa. – Renovo’s signature event, the Flaming Foliage Festival, has been canceled for this year. The event was supposed to take place the weekend of October 10.

The cancellation reason isn’t necessarily due to fears of coronavirus cases, but rather because the schools have been closed since March. Girls from school districts around the region run for queen of Flaming Foliage. The weekend-long event ends with the coronation of the queen on Sunday.

The event also includes a parade on Saturday in which many school bands participate. “Because of the virus, we were unable to contact the schools for bands and queen contestants,” said Pattie Rauch, who serves on the Flaming Foliage committee.

The process of reaching out to students to compete in the Flaming Foliage pageant is usually done by April, Rauch said. Once pageant candidates are identified, the committee puts together a program book that includes bios and pictures. That book needs to be to the printer before September, Rauch said.

Another reason the committee decided to cancel is because they have not been able to hold fundraisers this spring due to the pandemic.

“We need $30,000 to put this on,” Rauch said. “Last year, just the parade alone cost $19,000.” The committee has only accrued $12,000 so far this year. One of their biggest fundraisers is an event held at the school in September, but there is the concern that schools may not be open by then, Rauch said.

The coronation of Flaming Foliage queen also is held at Bucktail Area High School the weekend of the event.

The committee also finds housing for students who come in from out of town to participate in the coronation event and parade. Rauch said she is unsure if parents would want to send their children to stay out of town during the pandemic. “But also, would people in Renovo want to open their homes?” Rauch said. “We have some very gracious people in our community who take four or five girls or boys.”

The decision to cancel was not an easy one for the committee. The vote was taken at a meeting on Sunday night. “We just all looked at one another after we took the vote,” Rauch said. Rauch, who has served on the committee for 36 years, said this would be the first time the event is canceled.

This would have been the 72nd year for the event. “It’s hard. It’s very hard,” Rauch said. Planning for the event begins the day after the last event, she said. She is hoping to begin planning the 2021 event soon.

The committee meets again next month and will discuss doing a smaller event on Saturday, October 10. It will not be a Flaming Foliage committee event, but rather would be sponsored by the committee, Rauch said. “It will be something to boost the morale of the community.”

