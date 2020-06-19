Linden -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic and in cooperation with 220 Eatery and Miele Manufacturing, is providing free dinners to families in the community who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

On Thursday, June 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., "Take Out on PA Skill" will be open for families to pick up free meals at 220 Eatery, 7458 S. Route 220 Highway, Linden.

State Representative Jeff Wheeland will be one of the volunteers handing out meals. All senior citizens and families impacted by COVID-19 are welcome.

“As with many areas of the Commonwealth, Williamsport and the surrounding area have been hurt by the pandemic. People have lost jobs or taken pay cuts, some have seen someone close to them contract the coronavirus,” said Nicole Miele of Miele Manufacturing. “We all must do what we can to help our communities, and we believe this is a good way to give back.”

In April, Pennsylvania Skill made a $250,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania, which provides funding to the nine food banks across the state. The donation equaled 750,000 meals for needy families.

Pennsylvania Skill is a series of legal skill amusement games created by Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport. The products are distributed by small businesses in the coin-operated entertainment industry. The Pennsylvania Skill family understands the financial challenges that many families are facing due to COVID-19 and the related shutdowns, and wants to give back to the community in a time of need.

Many restaurants, such as 220 Eatery, bars, fraternal clubs and VFWs say they are counting on the revenue from the skill games they offer in their establishments to help them reopen, hire back employees, and pay their bills.