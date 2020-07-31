Selinsgrove, Pa. -- Susquehanna University has announced a revised phased move-in schedule as part of its ongoing health and safety policies for the fall 2020 semester.

The semester will begin with 25% of students in residence halls, then progress to 50% for some time before the remainder of students may move in. First-year and transfer students will move in mid-August as originally planned, while returning students will follow in two-week increments.

All students must test negative for COVID-19 before arriving to campus.

“We have been watching prudently and planning ardently for the return to campus, as well as learning from the successes and mistakes of others. As much as we want to welcome students back to campus, we want even more so to complete the fall term together, which is why we’ve adjusted the move-in schedule,” said University President Jonathan D. Green.

As outlined in its Return to Campus Fall 2020 Plan, the university has updated procedures to accommodate a residential learning environment during the global pandemic. Among other safety measures including COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff, and students, the plan also prescribes members of the Susquehanna community to maintain a safe physical distance, wear face coverings in classrooms and other public spaces, greatly enhance their health and hygiene practices and, when needed, allow flexibility for remote instruction for faculty and students.

“We are committed to fulfilling our mission to educate students for productive, creative and reflective lives of achievement, leadership and service in a diverse, dynamic and interdependent world. Part of that commitment is to do all we can to keep all members of our community safe and healthy,” Green said.

First-year and transfer students will register for blocks of time to move in between Tuesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 20. Seniors will return September 5 and 6, and all other students will return September 19 and 20. Susquehanna will prorate housing and meal costs based on students’ move-in date.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Susquehanna’s campus Monday, August 24. Returning students — sophomores, juniors and seniors — will attend classes remotely until they arrive on campus.

Susquehanna’s plan for the fall can be found in its entirety here.