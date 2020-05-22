Selinsgrove -- Using guidance provided by public health officials regarding COVID-19, Susquehanna University has adjusted the 2020 fall academic calendar to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure for the campus and surrounding community.

The new change gives students fewer but longer break times, minimizing the opportunities for travel.

Under the revised calendar, the fall 2020 semester will start one week early, with classes beginning Monday, August 24. There will be no midterm (fall) break. On-campus instruction will end Friday, November 20, at which time students will depart campus until the spring semester.

The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning November 30, with finals likewise administered remotely beginning December 7.

“These adjustments will help to reduce the risk of infection associated with students returning to campus following break travel, while allowing us to offer 13 consecutive weeks of on-campus instruction and activities,” said Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna.

Move-in and move-out dates and times will be assigned to each student at a later date, taking into consideration applicable social distancing guidelines at that time.