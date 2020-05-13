Mifflinburg -- The Susquehanna Council has received many questions about 2020's summer camp season and has made the difficult decision to cancel all traditional resident camp programs at Camp Karoondinha this summer.

The decision comes after working with the Boy Scouts of America National Council, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and the Council's Camping and Risk Management Committees to puzzle out a way to safely hold traditional summer camp activities.

The decision was not made lightly; the Council is aware that summer camp is the highlight of every scout's year.

As a result of the cancellation, all units will be offered a full refund of all fees paid, including the $25 per scout deposit. The fees may also be used for:

2021 Resident Camp with prices locked at 2020 rates

Cub Scout Day Camp

Scouts BSA Day Camp

Weekend cabin rentals at Camp K beginning this autumn

Camp in a Box

Donation to Camp K

The Susquehanna Council team is working to develop new ways to engage scouts and their families over the summer. These activities include possible Day Camp opportunities in South Williamsport and the Shikellemy State Park Overlook, and a "Camp in a Box" program. Camp in a Box lets scouts choose from a list of Merit Badge and Advancement opportunities. A box will then be mailed to each scout containing materials corresponding to their program choices.

The Day Camps and Camp in a Box programs are still being finalized. More information will be available in the coming weeks.

To ask a question or transfer your 2020 camp fees, please contact susq.camping@scouting.org.