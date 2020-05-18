Sunbury -- The Sunbury Recycling Center was previously closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now that Northumberland County has been moved to the Yellow phase of the governor’s reopening plan, the recycling center at 511 Fawn Lane will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Employees will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Staff will be present in the parking lot to ensure traffic flows efficiently and to prevent crowds from forming, in efforts to maintain social distancing.

Sunbury does not send recyclables to the Lycoming County Resource Management Sevices as 16 locations in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland County do, the Daily Item reported.

Glass recyclables go to RecycALL in Port Allegany. Newspapers, magazines, tin, and aluminum are sent to Jeff’s Recycling in Elysburg. Plastics go to Trigon Plastics, New Holland.

Other area recycling centers

Watsontown: Lewis Township will operate on a limited schedule. If the containers fill before 4 p.m., the facility will be closed.

Monday, May 18: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, June 1: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, June 8: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Drop Off boxes will be locked while not open. The township asks that residents do not leave any materials at the recycling site, which is illegal dumping and littering.

Residents who have COVID-19 in their households are directed to throw away your recyclables.

Milton: Recycling Center drop-off is at 170 Race Street, east of the railroad overpass, behind the Borough garage.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm.