Amid quarantine isolation, suicide numbers are spiking, and children and youth workers fear unreported cases of abuse don’t paint an accurate picture of the struggles area families face.

Child abuse referrals have declined, but this doesn’t mean incidents of abuse have dropped, according to experts such as Matthew Salvatori, assistant director of Lycoming County Children and Youth.

Salvatori’s office received 104 child protective services reports and 90 general protective services referrals in March and April 2019. General abuse reports have dropped by 34% during the same time this year and child protective services referrals are down 52%.

“This reduction in referral numbers is the result of children not interacting with those mandated by state law to report suspected abuse,” according to the office…

Read the whole story on On the PULSE