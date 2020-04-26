Lycoming / Clinton Counties -- STEP, Inc. is asking for feedback from residents of Clinton and Lycoming Counties to help them develop a plan for recovery from the current COVID-19 situation. As a Community Action Agency, STEP depends on data-driven decision making to determine the community's needs.

“It is strange to think about future planning when everyday things are still changing so rapidly, but we need to be proactive,” said STEP Chief Operations and Planning Officer Rachelle Abbott.

Links to the surveys are available through the STEP website, stepcorp.org, here (Lycoming County survey), and here (Clinton County survey).

“Please complete this survey and share it with as many local friends, family, and coworkers as you can. The more information we receive back, the better we can serve our communities. Thanks in advance for your input and support!” said STEP President & CEO Jim Plankenhorn.

The Community Needs Assessment survey will help STEP determine current service and resource gaps and find where new or additional programming needs to be focused.