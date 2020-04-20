Williamsport -- In response to economic difficulties that many area residents are facing due to COVID-19, STEP Utilities Assistance has chosen to broaden eligibility requirements for PPL customers using a variety of fuel sources for heat and increasing the maximum allowable household income for those who receive assistance.

Customers making up to 250% of the federal poverty rate are now eligible for Operation HELP: an annual income of up to $43,100 for a family of two, and $65,500 for a family of four.

In addition, STEP Utilities is continuing to administer PPL's OnTrack and UGI's Customer Assistance Program (CAP) and Operation Share programs. OnTrack and CAP provide lower monthly payments and can help cure arrearages, while Operation HELP and Operation Share provide one-time assistance. OnTrack and CAP are available for households at 150% of the federal poverty line.

To see options for help with utility payments, including utility security deposits, please call STEP at (570) 326-0587 or visit the Housing Options section of www.stepcorp.org. Links to online applications and more information are available on the STEP website. STEP Utilities Assistance Programs are part of the Housing Options Pathway to Success, and the programs are possible due to partnerships with PPL and UGI.