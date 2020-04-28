Harrisburg, Pa. -- The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee has introduced a trio of bills that intend to fix disconnects in the food supply chain that have been created by COVID-19. The bills involve providing protective equipment and reopening businesses that are vital to the success of the agriculture sector.

“We have a responsibility to ensure the essential needs of our citizens and our communities are being met… and right now, they are not,” State Representative Causer, chair of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, said. “Statistics and geography are important in assessing the spread of coronavirus, but there are many other factors we must consider when looking at how to move forward through the pandemic and meet those needs safely.”

House Bill 2429, if passed, will require the Department of Community and Economic Development to issue waivers to lawn and garden equipment and supply stores, allowing them to reopen.

Likewise, House Bill 2436 would provide the same waivers to pet grooming businesses. Both businesses would be required to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At a time when people are struggling financially and there are weaknesses in the food supply chain, our citizens should not be denied the opportunity to grow their own food to feed their families,” Causer said. “The governor’s business closure order deemed garden centers non-essential, but big box stores that also sell ‘essential’ supplies have continued to sell garden products. The order put our small businesses in many sectors at a disadvantage when their smaller scale operations would be more conducive to public health and safety guidelines.”

Pet groomers could also easily comply with CDC guidelines, Causer said. “Having pets properly groomed is an animal health issue, as matted fur can lead to skin irritation and infection,” he said. “There is no reason pet groomers cannot resume providing this essential service in a safe manner.”

The committee is also presenting House Bill 2435 to the rest of the House. This bill would create a Food Processing Plant Reimbursement Program to help purchase personal protective equipment and more thorough and frequent cleaning of processing plants. Dairy farmers in particular have had difficulties with closures or reduced activity from processing facilities, as milk storage space and freshness are limited.

“Farmers are still producing the food, but if there is no place to process it, the supply chain is broken,” Causer said. “We can’t afford to let this food go to waste.”

The three bills will now be considered by the state's full House of Representatives.