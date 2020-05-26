Harrisburg, Pa. -- The House returned to session this week to continue to support their policies for reopening the state.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed three measures the House championed to provide more options to reopen the state. The House attempted an override vote on one of the bills. House Bill 2388 would have allowed the following types of businesses to reopen: vehicle dealerships, lawn and garden centers, cosmetology salons and barber shops, messenger services, animal grooming services and manufacturing operations.

That vote fell just short, failing to garner the two-thirds majority required. The vote was 115-87, 21 votes shy of the 136 votes required under the Constitution to override a veto.

This week’s session will focus on the following, according to a newsletter update from Rep. Lynda Culver.

"To help our struggling restaurants, bars, and clubs, we passed bills that would authorize these business owners to allow outdoor seating (House Bill 2506) and indoor seating (House Bill 2513) to resume in areas of the state in the yellow or green phases of mitigation." Businesses would have to follow certain safety guidelines.

In related news, House Bill 327, which would allow the sale of cocktails to go, has been signed by the governor and is now law.

The House passed House Resolution 867 to set up a special committee to examine various aspects of the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and make recommendations regarding issues of importance and long-term recovery. A final report of the committee’s activities, findings and recommendations would be due by Nov. 19.

To further aid in assessment of the COVID-19 disaster response, House Bill 2505 would require the administration to retain relevant records for 10 years after the end of the emergency order.

Additionally, House Bill 2517 would require a waiver to allow residential cleaning services to resume operations during the COVID-19 emergency, provided the follow social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.

These bills move on to the Senate for consideration.