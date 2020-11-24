Several state and federal correctional institutes are showing an increase in the number of inmates and staff with active coronavirus cases, as the entire state deals with a surge in positive case numbers.

The largest increases are at Allenwood United States Penitentiary in Union County, with 125 active cases, and the State Correctional Institute at Rockview in Centre County, with 107 active cases.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons dashboard, USP Allenwood’s active cases include 120 inmates and 5 staff.

Previously, Allenwood Medium Federal Correctional Institute had an outbreak in October, with 78 inmates positive and 7 staff. As of today, the dashboard shows the medium facility has 49 active cases among inmates and 2 among staff.

Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institute shows 0 active inmate cases and 2 staff. That facility has been mostly unaffected so far, as the BOP dashboard shows recovered cases for 1 inmate and 1 staff.

In Northumberland County, the State Correctional Institute at Coal Township currently shows 26 positive cases among inmates and 13 staff, according to the SCI dashboard. SCI-Coal Township also had an outbreak last month, with 91 active cases by the end of October.

SCI-Muncy in Lycoming County shows on the dashboard that they currently have 22 active inmate cases and 5 staff. Previous to this, SCI-Muncy has had few cases of COVID-19 in the facility.

SCI-Rockview in Centre County currently shows 52 active cases among inmates and 55 active staff cases.

State and federal prison officials have been taking proper mitigation steps, including isolating inmates who test positive, masking, and limiting movement of inmates within the buildings.