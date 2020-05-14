Harrisburg -- Speaker of the House Mike Turzai's legislation supporting seniors, particularly in nursing homes, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities, is urgent, he says.

Turzai coordinated with Reps. Harry Readshaw (D - Allegheny) and Bill Kortz (D - Allegheny) to introduce the full bill to the House on Tuesday. The piece of legislation follows published reports and data regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania's nursing homes, personal care homes, and assisted living facilities.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is the top job of government during the COVID pandemic, and thanks to the lack of state action, it has become an urgent situation,” Turzai said. “The Senior Protection Act, developed by medical experts, is a data-driven direct response to the COVID-19 crisis here. Senior adults, many with underlying health issues, deserve to live in facilities following the best medical practices, and their families deserve the peace of mind.”

According to the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, there are approximately 123,000 individuals living in 697 nursing facilities, 1,143 personal care homes, and 58 assisted living residences throughout Pennsylvania. These facilities employ 143,000 people.

As of Thursday, according to the Department of Health, there are 12,677 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes, and 1,922 cases among employees, for a total of 14,599 at 549 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's total deaths, 2,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 4,217 of total cases are in health care workers

House Bill 2510, also called the Senior Protection Act or the Regional Response Health Collaborative Act, intends to create consistency in programs, responses, and studies of health outcomes through a public-private partnership. The plan laid out by the bill was developed with the help of UPMC experts, who created a prototype plan for Southwest Pennsylvania and a construct for the rest of the state.

“I was impressed to hear and understand the medical experts’ enthusiasm for the Senior Protection Act,” Readshaw said. “The theme of control and protect the state’s nursing home facilities, personal care homes and assisted living centers must be encouraged by everyone. We must protect the seniors in these facilities as we challenge the COVID-19 virus. Seniors need the assurance that they are in a healthy and safe environment.”

“I want to thank Speaker Turzai for putting this measure forward,” said Kortz. “UPMC physicians Dr. Nace, Dr. Gladwin, and their team are to be congratulated for drafting an excellent and much-needed plan to address the COVID-19 outbreak at nursing homes and personal care facilities.”

The legislation will also provide an appropriation of $500 million from Pennsylvania’s allotment of $3.9 billion in COVID-19 money from the federal government. The funds will be distributed by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

Each Health Care Collaborative established by this bill would be required to: