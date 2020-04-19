Altoona, Pa. – Sheetz announced they will require all customers to wear a face covering in Pennsylvania stores beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 19. This is being done in accordance with the order issued by Governor Tom Wolf last week that requires store customers and employees to wear a face covering.

The convenience store chain also will implement a shopping hour from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sundays for those who are at higher risk for COVID-19. “By instituting this reserved shopping hour, we hope to provide higher-risk customers with a more comfortable in-store experience. While our store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this reserved shopping time, we do ask that community members respect this reserved hour,” Sheetz officials said in a letter to customers.

For the past several weeks, a select number of Sheetz locations have been serving free meals to children as part of their Kidz Meal Bagz program. This included the Sheetz location in Muncy, Pa. As of Friday, April 17, the chain expanded the program to include all 600 Sheetz locations. The meal bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink. They are available all day while supplies last. Sheetz has a limit of one bag per child.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free meal program may go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee at the register for a meal or go through the drive-thru.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz, Inc. “As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

“With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve,” Sheetz continued.