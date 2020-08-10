Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R - Pa.) and Maggie Hassan (D - N.H.) have teamed up to make it easier for Americans to acquire critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to try and control the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The two Senators are introducing a pair of bipartisan bills to address persistent nationwide shortages by cutting taxes on imported PPE, requiring inter-agency coordination around maintaining a domestic PPE supply, and directing the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to regularly update a list of medical products that are needed to fight COVID-19.

“There are still shortages of PPE across the country and our national stockpile needs to be replenished,” said Senator Toomey. “Our legislation eliminates roadblocks in the global supply chain that are making it harder and more expensive to obtain PPE and testing kits vital for keeping Americans safe. I thank Senator Hassan for working with me on these bills and I hope other senators will join this worthwhile effort.”

“We’re more than six months into this pandemic, and I continue to hear from New Hampshire business owners, school leaders, health care providers, and others who are concerned about access to personal protective equipment that they need to stay safe and protect people’s lives as this pandemic continues,” Senator Hassan said. “These bipartisan bills will take commonsense steps to eliminate some of the barriers that have made it more difficult and expensive for the U.S. to obtain critical PPE and medical equipment. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join Senator Toomey and me in supporting this legislation.”

The "Stop PPE Taxes Act" originated from complaints about gear like N95 masks, gowns, and testing swabs being overpriced due to tariffs. If passed, the bill would suspend all 301 tariffs on ITC's list of products needed to fight COVID through 2022.

The "Strategic Global Supply Chains Act," which would also last until 2022, would require the ITC to regularly publish a public report identifying items needed to respond to COVID-19. Each report would provide every item's HTS code, product description, duty rate, primary country of origin, and import value.

In addition, the U.S. Trade Representative would consult the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Defense regarding trade policies that may influence availability and costs of COVID-related items.