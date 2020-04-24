Allentown, Pa. -- On Thursday, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), part of the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, released the #PAStartsUpSafely framework for gradually, safely reopening Pennsylvania's businesses. Much like Governor Wolf's plan, the framework offers a three-phase, county-based approach based on regional risk factors.

"My staff and I have had regular contact with the governor and his team about several issues, including how we begin the process of returning to normal life," said Senator Toomey.

Toomey said the governor's plan shares many similarities with his; however, he outlined a few differences, including:

With Pennsylvania’s health care systems not being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, most of the state should resume some level economic activity immediately

counties should have the flexibility to account for isolated statistical anomalies

doctors and hospitals should resume elective procedures immediately - provided safety benchmarks are met

expanded and improved testing should be available for at-risk health care workers, including those in nursing homes

"No one plan will account for all the variables that we must address to open Pennsylvania in a gradual and safe manner," said Toomey. "I look forward to working with the Wolf administration on addressing these challenges.”

A short summary of Sen. Toomey's #PAStartsUpSafely framework is available here. The full overview can be found here.