Harrisburg, Pa. – According to Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

Individuals can file backdated claims for previous eligible weeks now and the first payment will arrive within one week or less, according to Oleksiak's announcement.

Eligible individuals who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 include:

Self-employed;



Independent contractors;



Gig workers;



Clergy and those working for religious organizations; and



People without sufficient work history to qualify for regular UC.

Starting Sunday, PUA claimants can file their weekly certification and payment will arrive within three business days.

The new PUA system, which launched its first phase on April 18, was completed early Thursday morning and is now fully operational. L&I opted to roll out the system in two phases to collect as many applications ahead of time as possible so that payments could be made quickly after the website's completion. To date, more than 174,000 new PUA claims have been filed.

The Dept. of L&I said PUA claims can be backdated to January 27, 2020 or to the first week you were unemployed due to COVID-19, whichever of the two dates is later.

For more information on eligibility, backdated claims and payments, and weekly certifications and payments, click HERE.

