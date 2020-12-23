Muncy, Pa. – The State Correctional Institute at Muncy has 207 inmates who have active cases of COVID-19, according to the dashboard on the Department of Corrections (DOC) website. Currently, 16 staff have active cases of COVID-19.

Since March, a total of 242 inmates at Muncy have tested positive. A total of 35 of those women have recovered, according to the dashboard. The first case was reported at Muncy last summer.

As of December 23, SCI-Muncy has a population of 1,097 inmates. SCI-Muncy serves as the diagnostic and classification center for all women entering the state prison system.

Mass testing was conducted at Muncy on December 15 and almost all results have been returned, according to Susan McNaughton, spokesperson for DOC. Inmates who test positive are put in isolation for 14 days.

"We are always testing our inmates either because they report symptoms, were housed with an inmate who tested positive, are pending release from prison, etc. Medically vulnerable inmates are tested frequently as well," McNaughton said.

The DOC also does wastewater testing at all facilities, in conjunction with mass testing or serial testing, to help officials get ahead of any potential outbreak, McNaughton said.

"Just as testing in community long-term care facilities is taking place, so, too, is it happening in our prisons, because inmates in our personal care units require similar care to that of nursing homes in the community, and they also are serial antigen tested. We are facing the same situations as are the communities and therefore are conducting the same testing… all in an effort to minimize this virus’ impact on our system," McNaughton said.

SCI-Muncy is not the only state prison that has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. SCI-Benner in Centre County currently has 99 active inmate cases and 17 staff active cases, according to the dashboard. SCI-Rockview, also in Centre County, has 55 active inmate cases. SCI-Coal Township in Northumberland County, which had an outbreak last fall, now reports 19 active inmate cases and seven staff.

Because of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases at the prisons, the DOC tightened restrictions on December 10 by limiting inmate cohorts to eight through December 23. “Assuming the number of cases do not increase, the Department will move to 16 man cohorts on December 24,” said John E. Wetzel, Secretary of Corrections, in a letter to inmates.

“You will continue to receive showers, phones, and time for kiosks. Video visitation will continue. If you have employment, but are unable to participate due to COVID precautions, you will continue to be compensated,” Wetzel said in the letter. DOC also is extending free cable to inmates through March, he said.

Vaccines for COVID-19 were received in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists correctional facilities as being part of Phase 1B for distribution, after frontline healthcare workers and first responders. There is no timeline yet as for exactly when vaccinations will begin at the state prisons.