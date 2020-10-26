Coal Township, Pa. – The State Correctional Institute at Coal Township in Northumberland County is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. As of today, the facility has 88 active positive inmate cases and 3 active staff cases, according to Maria Bivens, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

All inmates and staff members who tested positive are currently in isolation. Most of these cases will be out of quarantine by November 3, Bivens said in an email.

“As you know, COVID-19 has impacted operations at all of our facilities. Every state prison has worked to implement social distancing and has had to change some of the ways we deliver programming, education/vocational classes, etc.,” Bivens said in her email.

SCI-Coal Township is under the DOC’s level 2 demobilization plan. This means some activities are limited and cohorts of 50 or less are allowed. Treatment and programs may continue with social distancing and meals may be served in dining halls. Other services, such as the library and barbershop, are open with social distancing in place.

There are currently 2,263 inmates at SCI-Township, according to the DOC website.

“The steps being taken at SCI-COA are no different than measures taken at other state prisons regarding mitigating COVID. Every measure taken is done in close consult with DOC leadership and follows recommendations from the PA Dept. of Health and CDC. Inmates with COVID-19 are isolated and cared for depending on their specific needs. The housing unit where an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 is deep cleaned and those positive inmates are isolated from others. Inmates still have access to showers, phones and email kiosks,” Bivens said.

As of Monday, October 26, Northumberland County had 1,410 positive COVID-19 cases since March, or 5.1 % positivity rate.

The county’s numbers have gone up in recent months due to several long-term care facilities having outbreaks, including Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township and Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Milton which prompted the National Guard come in to assist.