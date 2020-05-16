Williamsport -- The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity strives to bring communities together to eliminate barriers to affordable and quality home ownership.

Since 1986, the organization has placed 53 low-income families into homes constructed with the help of volunteers, community leaders, and area businesses.

According to lycominghabitat.org, "Habitat empowers partner families by teaching them how to be a successful homeowner and selling them a house through an interest-free mortgage at a monthly payment they can afford."

To support their home building program, Habitat for Humanity operates a home improvement and donation center, called the ReStore, located at 335 Rose Street, Williamsport.

The ReStore has reopened after the mandated COVID-19 closure to sell building materials, new and gently used appliances and furniture, and more at a fraction of retail cost. The store is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 - 3 p.m.

ReStore donations are accepted at the rear of the building during normal business hours. To schedule your free pick-up of donated goods, call (570) 322-2515. Guidelines for what the ReStore can and cannot accept can be found here.

All proceeds from the ReStore directly support building decent and affordable homes for local families.