Lewisburg -- With the COVID-19 public health emergency forcing much of the world's workforce to stay at home, people across the globe are now working remotely for the first time. About half of American workers are now working remotely, according to the Brookings Institution Center on Children and Families. That's double the amount that worked remotely two years ago.

Professor Eddy Ng of Bucknell University's James and Elizabeth Freeman College of Management is among the workforce who has suddenly found himself working remotely - and has also become a member of a worldwide network of researchers who are studying the impact that the sudden shift will have on the future of telework.

Professor Ng is an expert on the changing nature of the workforce, and he and his colleagues will be taking this opportunity to analyze the adaptation of employees to new ways of working and digital tools, and to help identify potential areas of innovation for remote work.

“We want to analyze the practice of telework and what it means to the changing needs of the workplace as it relates to this crisis,” Ng says. “Everyone had to scramble to make [teleworking] work initially, but through this emerging work form, will organizations have to reinvent themselves? What we want to do is study how people can adapt quickly to work from home and how innovation can help us adapt to meet our needs.”

To help Professor Ng in his studies, workers who have transitioned to remote operations can participate in the study here.

“We are assessing the use of telework over different stages of the crisis,” Ng says. “We plan to examine whether employee comfort in the use of new supporting technologies may have changed over time, whether they become more effective, and whether a more positive view of the telework experience may emerge.”

The research will include employees from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Singapore. After a month or so of data collection, the group will create a website where results will be available with regular updates. The website will serve as a resource to help guide telework efficiency.

Professor Ng and his colleagues' research is supported by a grant from the International Observatory on the Societal Impacts of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology.