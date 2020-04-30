Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania's 12th district joined in a "tele town hall" event this week with Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican whip in the House of Representatives.

Scalise is serving on a task force to reopen the economy, the Louisiana congressman said. People should be "starting to get back to the things we did before, in a safer way," Scalise said, "with masks and other gear."

Scalise drew a distinction between voting for bailouts for banks and giving money to businesses during the covid-19 shutdown.

The banks "failed through their own dereliction," Scalise said, while businesses now "didn't do anything wrong but they are facing financial collapse. Do you really want half of the businesses in the country not coming back?"

Scalise praised the president for shutting down travel with China when he did, and criticized the Chinese for not being "up front" about the initial impact of covid-19 in Wuhan province. Scalise said the crisis was a "wakeup call" about China's influence on the United States' supply chain, citing the example of 3M requiring state permission to send N95 masks to the U.S.

"They have so many drugs and rare earth minerals we need," Scalise said.

Scalise also criticized the "wet markets," with live fish and livestock, re-opening in China.

"The whole world should be against what was going on there," Scalise said. "They eat them without even cooking them properly ... Where is the (World Health Organization) outrage against that?

“While we will be returning to our old normal soon enough,” Keller said. We should also look toward reopening the economy safely.

The representatives noted that the Paycheck Protection Programs loans re-launched this week.

The PPP loans are for any business with less than 500 employees. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, and the self-employed are welcome to apply, along with nonprofits and health care providers.

Keller encouraged anyone who needs help applying for the loans to contact his office.