Bradford -- On June 26, Representative Martin Causer (R - Turtlepoint) announced the cancellation of his annual Senior Citizens Expos in Bradford, Kane, and Roulette due to safety concerns.

“This was a difficult decision, but a necessary one,” Causer said. “The point of the expo is to help our senior citizens and their caregivers. This year, I think the most helpful thing we can do is cancel the event to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus in a group of people most vulnerable to the virus and its impacts.”

Causer said he is in the process of selecting dates to hold the events in 2021.

In the meantime, seniors in need of assistance with any questions or concerns should call Causer’s offices in Bradford (814) 362-4400, Coudersport (814) 274-9769 or Kane (814) 837-0880.