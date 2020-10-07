Regal Cinemas announced they will close all 536 theaters in the U.S. by the end of the day on Thursday, October 8. The closure is expected to be temporary, at least until 2021.

In an announcement Monday afternoon on the theater chain’s social media pages, they noted the closure is due to an “increasingly challenging theatrical landscape.” The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on theaters, as Hollywood has delayed new movie releases.

The closure will include the Regal Williamsport Lycoming Mall location. The Lycoming Mall location in Pennsdale reopened at the end of August after being shut down for more than five months.

The decision to shut down was announced after the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was delayed to April 2021. The movie was supposed to be released in November, though the date of release has been pushed back several times.

News of a possible closure first leaked to the media on Sunday, as several news outlets reported that Regal’s corporate was going to shut down all theaters this week.

On Sunday afternoon, a reporter reached an employee at the Lycoming Mall complex who said they had heard the news of a possible closure, but management was not aware prior to the media releasing the information.

The shutdown of theaters will leave roughly 40,000 Regal employees out of work, according to a press release from Regal’s parent company, Cineworld. More than 1,000 employees in the U.K. also will be out of work when Cineworld closes theaters there.

In a statement released by Cineworld, chief executive officer Mooky Greidinger stated, “This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S. – from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the Cinema Safe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives.”

Greidinger added, “We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.”

Theaters are still not allowed to reopen in New York state, which is one of the major U.S. markets, according to the press release. There has not been any guidance in New York on reopening timing. Thus, movie studios have been reluctant to release new films.

The theater chain cannot provide customers “with the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19,” the according to the press release.

In a statement, Greidinger pointed out that there have not been any COVID-19 cases linked to theaters. He pointed out that New York State, a key market, has been allowed to reopen indoor activities such as dining, bowling and casinos, but not movie theaters.

“The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets.”