Harrisburg, Pa. -- Businesses are gearing up to resume in-person operations in counties slated to move to the yellow phase of reopening on May 8.

Those counties include Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

All businesses, including non-profits, permitted to conduct in-person operations are subject to the guidance issued by Gov. Wolf, based on the building safety and business safety orders, under which nearly all life-sustaining businesses have been operating during the red phase.

“Businesses in the 24 counties that may reopen beginning May 8 must take precautions to protect their employees, their employees’ families, and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “First and foremost, businesses that have been operating using telework must continue to do so to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 until the stay-at-home and business closure orders are fully lifted when we enter a 'green' phase.

“All businesses, but especially those that were closed completely during the red phase under the business closure orders, need to carefully review this guidance and commit to ensuring the health and safety of their employees and their communities.”

Under the yellow phase of reopening, life-sustaining businesses that could not conduct either all or part of their operations via telework will continue to conduct their operations in-person, and many non-life sustaining businesses will be permitted to restart their in-person operations through the loosening of some restrictions under the stay-at-home and business closure orders.

The guidance includes specific information on:

cleaning and disinfecting premises

limiting the number of employees in common areas and customers on premises

providing masks and sanitizing supplies for employees

installing shields or other barriers at registers and checkout areas to physically separate cashiers and customers

creating a plan in case a business is exposed to a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19

Businesses that have questions about whether this guidance applies to them may contact the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).

The full guidelines are posted here and included below.