Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A football game scheduled for Friday night between Warrior Run and Loyalsock will not be played. The game is being canceled due to a probable COVID-19 case at Loyalsock Township School District, according to superintendent Jerry McLaughlin. The game was set to be played at Loyalsock Township High School.

In an official announcement Tuesday afternoon, McLaughlin said all football student athletes and coaches will be quarantined starting today with a return date of September 18, 2020. This applies to the high school football students. Any staff member serving as a football coach also will quarantine.

The quarantine period was recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to McLaughlin. The Department of Health will continue to contact trace as they continue the investigation.

Deep cleaning of the schools and buses will continue on a daily basis, McLaughlin said in his statement.