Lycoming and Tioga Counties saw their coronavirus death tolls drop today as the state Department of Health backpedaled on its policy of reporting probable coronavirus deaths.

"Today, you're actually going to see a decrease in our probable cases, specifically probable deaths and that impacts our total case count," state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at a briefing on Thursday.

Yesterday the state Department of Health reported that Lycoming County had two coronavirus deaths, prompting criticism from Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr., who said no coronavirus deaths had been reported to him as required by law.

"The state coroner's law says any deaths due to an infectious disease constituting a public helth hazard is to be reported to my office. It was a shock to me that I find out that there's two deaths and I don't even know about them," Kiessling told Webb Weekly.

Today, the DOH amended the probable coronavirus death toll, dropping Lycoming County's case count to zero.

Similarly, Tioga County's coronavirus death toll dropped from two yesterday, to one today, according to DOH data.

"These cases previously were reported as probable but further review has determined that we needed more information before we could attribute them to a death related to COVID-19," Levine said in reference to the changing data.

This isn't the first time that the DOH changed their coronavirus data reporting policy.

Earlier this month, Lycoming County Public Safety Director Jeff Hutchins requested municipal-level coronavirus patient data, including location and demographic information, from the DOH. That data wasn't released, Hutchins said.

"I am trying to get more local information. I've been reaching out to whoever i can at the state level to try to get that more narrowed-down information and at this point I've not been able to obtain that," Hutchins said on April 2.

On Monday, the DOH released zip code-level coronavirus patient case counts via the Pa. National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

A DOH spokesperson denied any policy change.

"The information that had been requested by emergency management officials across the state is not the same as what is being provided publicly," DOH Press Secretary Nate Wardle said in an e-mail to NorthcentralPA.com.

The DOH cautions that its coronavirus data will continue to change.

"The department continues to refine the data we are collecting to provide everyone this information in near real-time," Wardle said. "Some of the probable cases are still under investigation, meaning additional data is being gathered."