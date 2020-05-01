Susquehanna Valley -- Throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, the PPL Foundation has donated $300,000 to a dozen agencies that are providing relief efforts throughout Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Of the grant money donated, $20,000 was sent to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, which has used the funds to help residents stay safe and communicate through online services.

Though the United Way received many donated masks, there were not enough to keep up with demand. Some of the grant money from the PPL Foundation was used to purchase masks, primarily for local senior citizens.

“Frankly we had to step in not just because people haven’t been abiding by the masking recommendations, but also because folks were overburdening hospitals by asking for masks,” said Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO.

United Way also purchased Zoom videoconferencing licenses for local nonprofit and human services agencies to allow them to better operate remotely. United Way Youth Ambassadors and Susquehanna University student leaders worked together to launch United We Learn, which lets students participate in extracurricular virtual clubs and support groups.

Lastly, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way partnered with Contrast Communications in Mifflinburg to install Wi-Fi guest networks outside of buildings, including libraries, in the communities that were determined to have the greatest need of it. For example, one network was set up outside of the Mt. Carmel Library that allowed a local resident and his friends to submit unemployment claims that were previously unavailable to them.

United Way is also considering the use of a Wi-Fi van that can provide temporary support in communities without broadband access.

“We couldn’t be doing all that we’re doing without PPL,” said Troutman.