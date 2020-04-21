Williamsport – River Valley Health & Dental, in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, is holding a special distribution of food boxes and produce for 50 of their patients (or as long as supplies last) on Thursday, April 23 from 3-5 p.m. at 431 Hepburn Plaza.

The food distribution will help patients who may experiencing food insecurity to obtain supplement food and produce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The identified families who were offered this assistance were also selected due to their need for nutritional support for managing their health and the increased threat of the virus to those managing or at risk of diabetes.

River Valley has been at the forefront of developing nutritional programs for diabetic patients and this distribution is an additional effort to help with creating ways for many to consider changes in their diet and lifestyle that might lead to better health outcomes.

The distribution will be a drive-by event at the far end of the Hepburn Plaza. Volunteers will be wearing protective gear and will load items in the trunk/back seat of the participant’s car without the need for personal contact and thus maintain social distancing.

Participants are asked to wear protective masks. Arrangements for those without transportation or walk in patients may be planned as long as supplies are available.

The food, provided for free through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, will include non-perishable items, produce, milk and eggs. If the event goes well, plans are being considered to hold additional such events in the months to follow.

One continuing goal of this effort is to advocate and support the link between nutrition and health. Nutrition is about getting enough all the right foods in the calories allotted plus minimizing the processed foods that are over- consumed. Nutrition is more about making good decisions. This food “prescription” can aid in the fight of many chronic diseases.

“Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is pleased to offer support for the River Valley Health & Dental’s efforts to promote health while supporting the food security needs of vulnerable populations, particularly at this time, “commented Andy Dessel, Health Innovations Manager, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.