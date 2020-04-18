Some state-run liquor stores will be offering curbside pickup starting on Monday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.
Liquor stores that are participating are accepting orders via phone from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. One person can order once per day, up to six bottles, and payment must be done via credit card over the phone.
Limited orders continue to be available at finewineandgoodspirits.com, with access to who's allowed to order randomized by the website.
Stores across North Central Pennsylvania that will be open include:
Bloomsburg
1005 Scott Town Center
570-784-1768
Coal Township
The Plaza at Coal Township
9345 State Rte. 61
570-648-3953
Coudersport
151 Route 6 W
814-274-9179
Danville
144 Continental Boulevard
570-275-7036
Dushore
121 W. Main Street
570-928-8612
Lewisburg
Penn House Commons
310 N. 10th Street
570-523-9160
Lock Haven
137 E. Main Street
570-893-2950
Muncy
1274 E. Penn Street
570-546-2807
Sayre
2323 N. Elmira Street
570-888-2148
Selinsgrove
244 Marketplace Boulevard
570-743-7167
State College
1682 N. Atherton Street
814-863-6525
Southridge Plaza
814-231-1797
Wellsboro
16 Crafton Street
570-724-4394
Williamsport
449 Hepburn Street
570-321-6503
Loyal Plaza, 1939 E. 3rd Street
570-322-2914
"We will remain in contact with the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office to ensure we are ready to act quickly to resume operations when it is deemed safe to do so," the press release says.