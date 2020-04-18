Some state-run liquor stores will be offering curbside pickup starting on Monday, April 20, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

Liquor stores that are participating are accepting orders via phone from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. One person can order once per day, up to six bottles, and payment must be done via credit card over the phone.

Limited orders continue to be available at finewineandgoodspirits.com, with access to who's allowed to order randomized by the website.

Stores across North Central Pennsylvania that will be open include:

Bloomsburg

1005 Scott Town Center

570-784-1768

Coal Township

The Plaza at Coal Township

9345 State Rte. 61

570-648-3953

Coudersport

151 Route 6 W

814-274-9179

Danville

144 Continental Boulevard

570-275-7036

Dushore

121 W. Main Street

570-928-8612

Lewisburg

Penn House Commons

310 N. 10th Street

570-523-9160

Lock Haven

137 E. Main Street

570-893-2950

Muncy

1274 E. Penn Street

570-546-2807

Sayre

2323 N. Elmira Street

570-888-2148

Selinsgrove

244 Marketplace Boulevard

570-743-7167

State College

1682 N. Atherton Street

814-863-6525

Southridge Plaza

814-231-1797

Wellsboro

16 Crafton Street

570-724-4394

Williamsport

449 Hepburn Street

570-321-6503

Loyal Plaza, 1939 E. 3rd Street

570-322-2914

"We will remain in contact with the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office to ensure we are ready to act quickly to resume operations when it is deemed safe to do so," the press release says.