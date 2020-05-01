Wellsboro -- Following a conference call on April 30, the Wellsboro Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors and Executive Director Julie VanNess announced that all 2020 Pennsylvania Laurel Festival activities have been canceled. In addition, the Pet Parade, Family Day and Children's Health Fair, and Wellsboro Chamber Member Mixer and Brochure Swap have been canceled.

Originally, the Board announced that the Festival would continue as planned and the Pet Parade and Family Day would be rescheduled for autumn, but after discussing the situation during Thursday's conference call, the Wellsboro Foundation Board - the Festival's governing body - decided that it would be safer for everyone involved and the Wellsboro community to cancel the event.

"In the coming days, we will be contacting all of the Laurel Queen candidates and their schools, artists and craftsmen, food vendors, entertainers, 10K participants and others to notify them of this decision," said VanNess.