The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has chosen to reopen the indoor facilities at three additional rest areas, two in Columbia County.

All rest areas were temporarily closed beginning on March 17 in response to mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19; since then, PennDOT has gradually reopened several facilities.

Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations. Tourism services are not available at this time.

The following locations have reopened this week:

Interstate 70 westbound in Fulton County, 1 mile west of the Maryland state line

Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 242

Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, 10 miles west of Exit 256

These locations were previously reopened:

Interstate 79 northbound in Allegheny County, 8 miles north of Exit 45

Interstate 79 northbound in Crawford County, 8 miles north of Exit 154

Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, 3 miles south of Exit 166

Interstate 79 northbound in Greene County, 5 miles north of Exit 1

Interstate 79 northbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles north of Exit 105

Interstate 79 southbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles south of Exit 113

Interstate 79 northbound in Mercer County, 5 miles south of Exit 141

Interstate 79 southbound in Mercer County, 6 miles north of Exit 130

Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, 13 miles east of Exit 133

Interstate 80 westbound in Centre County, .5 miles west of Exit 147

Interstate 80 eastbound in Jefferson County, 1 mile east of Exit 86

Interstate 80 westbound in Jefferson County, 10 miles west of Exit 97

Interstate 80 eastbound in Luzerne County, 8.5 miles east of Exit 262

Interstate 80 eastbound in Monroe County, 1 mile east of I-80/I-380

Interstate 80 eastbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles east of Exit 215

Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles west of Exit 224

Interstate 80 eastbound in Venango County, .5 miles east of Exit 29

Interstate 80 westbound in Venango County, 4 miles west of Exit 35

Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County, .5 miles north of Exit 37

Interstate 81 southbound in Cumberland County, 5.5 miles south of Exit 44

Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County, .5 miles north of Exit 202

Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles north of Exit 155

Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles south of Exit 159

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 4 miles south of Exit 211

Interstate 83 northbound in York County, 2.5 miles north of the Maryland state line

Interstate 84 eastbound in Pike County, 6 miles east of Exit 20

Interstate 84 westbound in Pike County, 1 mile west of Exit 26

Interstate 90 eastbound in Erie County, 3 miles east of the Ohio state line

Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 1

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, .5 miles south of the New York state line

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line

U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line

The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations can be reopened.