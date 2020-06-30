All expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits will again be extended for Pennsylvania residents as a result of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

All listed materials that were scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through June 30, 2020 have been extended to July 31, 2020.

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through July 31, 2020.

The following products were previously extended until June 30,2020, and will not be extended:

Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.