PennDOT has announced another extension for driver's licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits statewide due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

All cards and permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through May 31, 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020.

Additionally, all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania remain closed until further notice.

Transactions and resources are still available through the Driver and Vehicle Services website. Online services include license, ID, and vehicle registration renewals, driver history services, change of address, license and registration restoration letters, fee payments, ID and license duplicate orders, and driver exam scheduling.