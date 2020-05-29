This week PennDOT announced yet another extension for driver's licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits for Pennsylvania residents. All materials scheduled to expire from March 16 through June will now expire on June 30.

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through June 30, 2020.

Some Driver License and Photo License Centers are offering limited services. For a list of centers that are open, services provided, and hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Online services such as registration renewals, driver history services, changes of address, restoration letters, fee payments, and duplicate orders are still available.